Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 199,835 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

