Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $238.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.