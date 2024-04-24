Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.