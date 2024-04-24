UCB SA (UCBJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on May 15th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4574 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
UCB Price Performance
UCBJY opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $65.55.
UCB Company Profile
