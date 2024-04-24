UCB SA (UCBJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on May 15th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4574 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

UCB Price Performance

UCBJY opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

