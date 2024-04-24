Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

About Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

