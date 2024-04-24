Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.04

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 1342784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.19 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

