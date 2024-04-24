C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 19537866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

C4X Discovery Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of £22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at C4X Discovery

In other news, insider Clive Dix bought 485,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,532 ($59,945.65). 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Featured Stories

