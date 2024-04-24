Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $912.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 912 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.26), with a volume of 74684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £823.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 839.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 770.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.71), for a total transaction of £19,386.12 ($23,945.31). Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

