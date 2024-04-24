Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 32,112 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

