RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $494.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.51.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.