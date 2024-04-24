Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 26th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMW opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
