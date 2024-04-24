Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

