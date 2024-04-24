Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,069 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after acquiring an additional 112,616 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

