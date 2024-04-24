Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 353,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 286,064 shares.The stock last traded at $43.76 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 471.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

