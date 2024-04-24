B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $4.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTGGet Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTGGet Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

