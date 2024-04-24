National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWLI opened at $487.53 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
