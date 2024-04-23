Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. 650,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

