Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAT traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.42 and its 200-day moving average is $298.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

