Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NEE traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 14,348,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

