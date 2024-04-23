Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. 12,526,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

