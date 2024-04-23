Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,528.98 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $38,528.98 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.20 or 0.04844570 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00057620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003654 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

