CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

