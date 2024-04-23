Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
