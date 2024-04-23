Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 497 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 1,755,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

