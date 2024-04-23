SmarDex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $126.86 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $126.86 million and approximately $801,464.12 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0173073 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $829,442.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

