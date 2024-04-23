Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

