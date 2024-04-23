RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.