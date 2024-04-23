Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,615,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.