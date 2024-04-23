RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

C opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.