60 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $443.06 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.38. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

