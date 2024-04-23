Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.55% of Vaxcyte worth $92,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $51,180,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,710,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,577 shares of company stock worth $6,471,835 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.