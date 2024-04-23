The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.