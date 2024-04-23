Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $540.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $554.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix stock opened at $554.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average of $516.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

