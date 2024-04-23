F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 479.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 663.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

