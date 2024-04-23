ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $84.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

