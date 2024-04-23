Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.7 %

CPX stock opened at C$35.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

