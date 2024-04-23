Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAYN. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

