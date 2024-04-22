G999 Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001112 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.