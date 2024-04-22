Jito Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104.04 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00005430 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $417.69 million and $104.04 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 120,805,020 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.82232761 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $171,035,625.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

