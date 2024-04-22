California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 315,989 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,989 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $823,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $456.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,630 shares of company stock worth $68,440,330. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.