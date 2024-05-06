Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $224.35

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$224.35 and last traded at C$235.01, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$230.00.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.73 million, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1758989 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.