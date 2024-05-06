Merchants Bancorp’s (MBIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,218. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.