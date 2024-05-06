GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.30. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GH Research shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 12,509 shares trading hands.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in GH Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $608.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

