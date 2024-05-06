GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.30. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GH Research shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 12,509 shares trading hands.
GHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $608.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
