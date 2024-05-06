Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $203.32. 2,157,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $188.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.