Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.85

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $108.59, with a volume of 141538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 7.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

