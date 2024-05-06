EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 52-Week High at $376.69

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.69 and last traded at $376.68, with a volume of 73410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

