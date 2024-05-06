iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.96

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 12868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

