International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.07

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 64783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $844,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.