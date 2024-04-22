Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) rose 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 127,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 62,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$47.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Nanalysis Scientific

In other news, Director Michal Okoniewski purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

