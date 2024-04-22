Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.63

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.63 and last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 435810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 437,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 153,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

